"UAE enjoys productive investment ties with every Indian state": UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade after meeting MP CM

Dubai [UAE], July 15 : UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, emphasised the robust trade and investment relationships between the UAE and all Indian states following a meeting with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was on an official visit to the country.

In a post on X, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Al Zeyoudi, highlighted the potential for enhanced cooperation in high-value sectors during his meeting with the MP CM on Monday.

"The UAE enjoys productive trade and investment ties with every state in India. Today, I met Dr Mohan Yadav, CM Madhya Pradesh, to explore how we can strengthen cooperation in high-value sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and logistics," he stated in a post on X.

The Madhya Pradesh CM following his meeting with Al Zeyoudi, stated that both of them discussed the investment opportunities in the state under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and I2U2 collaboration and stated that MP offers a suitable industrial base, policy support and necessary infrastructure for the UAE's investment in various sectors like textiles, pharma, smart manufacturing, renewable energy, and food processing.

"Today, on the second day of the Dubai visit, I met with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, and held extensive discussions on the immense investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and I2U2 collaboration," he stated in a post on X.

"Madhya Pradesh offers a suitable industrial base, policy support, and necessary infrastructure for UAE investments in sectors such as EV, textiles, pharma, smart manufacturing, renewable energy, and food processing. Additionally, there are vast opportunities for partnership in areas like mineral resources, tourism, healthcare, 'plug and play' industrial parks, and air cargo. This multidimensional collaboration based on CEPA and I2U2 will elevate India-UAE relations to new heights and prove significant in realising the vision of a 'Developed Madhya Pradesh'," he added.

Notably, CM Yadav is scheduled to travel to Spain after concluding his visit to the UAE on Tuesday.

Prior to his departure to Spain, Yadav will be visiting India Mart and meeting with DP World representatives.

"Madhya Pradesh Becomes the Preferred Choice for Investors in Dubai The second day of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav's Dubai visit was dedicated to one-on-one meetings with prominent industrialists. Today, on the third day of the foreign visit, the Chief Minister will meet with representatives of DP World and visit India Mart," The MP Chief Minister's Office stated in a post on X.

The visit, from July 13 to 19, aims to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities under the umbrella of "Global Dialogue 2025."

