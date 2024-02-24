UAE: Entrepreneurship a fundamental pillar in Ras Al Khaimah's economic strategy, says RAK Ruler

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 24 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that startups based on modern technologies and advanced innovations constitute a key driver for the growth and prosperity of national economies and enhance their global competitiveness.

He explained that investing in youth, inspiring ideas and transforming them into creative projects is a cornerstone for facing global challenges in many vital sectors.

This came during Sheikh Saud's opening of the "Seaside Startup Summit UAE 2024" at the Longbeach Campground Hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, which will continue until February 28, with the participation of more than 120 startups, over 20 international speakers and experts, and the attendance of about 1,000 participants, 2,000 visitors and guests, from more than 30 countries around the world, to exchange experiences, discuss challenges, build partnerships and enhance communication between startups locally, regionally and globally.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr pointed out that entrepreneurship is a fundamental pillar in Ras Al Khaimah's economic strategy, and an important tributary to enhancing the emirate's position as a global destination for entrepreneurship and business practices, stressing that young entrepreneurs play a pivotal role in achieving economic growth, and that taking advantage of the promising opportunities provided by the UAE economy supports the success of startups in many fields.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the participating entrepreneurs, underscoring the importance of these specialised international events for startups, which will enhance partnerships, open the door to the exchange of ideas between entrepreneurs from different countries of the world, and lead them to share their experiences and expertise, which aims to create a stimulating environment that helps growth, prosperity and expansion in global markets. (ANI/WAM)

