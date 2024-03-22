UAE envoy hosts 'Ramadan Iftar' event at embassy, hails ties with India

New Delhi [India], March 22 : UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, hosted a 'Ramadan Iftar' event at the UAE Embassy in the national capital on Thursday.

Hailing India-UAE ties, the envoy said that they want to use the event to celebrate the values shared between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi in terms of peace, harmony and brotherhood.

Speaking to ANI, the UAE envoy said, "We want this to remain a key event on everyone's calendar in the diplomatic community and beyond. I feel very happy that other missions are organising their own Iftaars, inviting people over Ramadan...we want to make sure that we make use of the opportunity to celebrate the values that the UAE and India share in terms of peace, harmony and brotherhood."

The UAE Ambassador appreciated the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He further said that the momentum of India-UAE ties is increasing and there still lies room for further improvement.

"A lot of progress has been made in so many fields and sectors, but there's always more to be done. The relationship (between India and the UAE) and the charisma between the two leaders make sure that there is momentum and that this momentum keeps growing over time. The fact that they keep visiting each other's country keeps everyone on their toes to strive to do more and better in this relationship," Alshaali said.

He added, "No matter what you achieve, in any relationship, there is always room for improvement. There's always room to do things differently. This is why we end up with a long list of homework for both ambassadors and senior officials in both governments."

Earlier in February, Prime Minister Modi went on an official visit to UAE. He held a bilateral meeting with UAE President al Nahyan and several other top leaders. Several agreements were signed between the two countries.

During the visit, PM Modi also inaugurated BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, which is the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. He also addressed the Indian diaspora at 'Ahlan Modi' event.

