UAE: ERC launches annual campaign to support underprivileged students, orphans, people of determination

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 10 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched its annual campaign for supporting the academic progress of students from underprivileged families, orphans and people of determination.

The campaign aims to provide essential support to such students and assist them in continuing their education under more suitable conditions by covering their tuition fees, supplying them with school essentials, and providing various resources, such as tablets, smart devices and other modern technologies.

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General of the ERC, highlighted the values of solidarity and compassion that have become integral to the UAE's way of life, stressing that this approach is deeply rooted in the fabric of the UAE society, ensuring a harmonious, collaborative, tolerant and positive environment.

This is not a recent development but rather an entrenched humanitarian approach since the country was established, he added, affirming that this humanitarian perspective is evident in the ERC’s diverse humanitarian and developmental efforts across various sectors, with a focus on supporting various segments of society, including economically disadvantaged students.

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General of the Local Affairs Sector at the ERC, said the ERC’s student sponsorship programme underscores its vision that priorities people and aims to fulfil their needs, including the right to quality education, which will enable them to fair better in the labour market.

Many philanthropists support the ERC’s student sponsorship programmes, which are among its permanent initiatives, he added, noting that this reflects the ERC’s efforts to invest in people to prepare them for a better future.

The ERC has sponsored thousands of students, most notably orphans, and paid their tuition fees, as well as assisted talented students facing dire financial conditions, he further added. (ANI/WAM)

