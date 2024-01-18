UAE-EU Working Group on Human Rights holds its 12th meeting

Brussels [Belgium], January 18 (ANI/WAM): The UAE-EU Working Group on Human Rights held its 12th meeting, at the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, where participants from the UAE and the European Union reviewed key developments and efforts regarding human rights, and exchanged information, expertise, and best practices in this field.

During the meeting, multiple issues of common interest were discussed, including labour rights, women's rights, freedom of expression, the rule of law, the right to health, digital technology and human rights, and coordination with United Nations human rights bodies, mechanisms and committees.

The UAE delegation was led by Afra Al Hameli, Director of the Strategic Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and included representatives from the Human Rights Department at the Ministry, the UAE embassy in Brussels, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Anna-Maria Panagiotakopoulou, Head of the Arabian Peninsula and Iraq division at the European External Action Service, led the European Union delegation during the meeting.

Al Hameli stressed that the UAE welcomes such constructive dialogue with its partners, which represents an opportunity to review the country's endeavours and the progress and steps taken regarding human rights.

Al Hameli also emphasised that the UAE continues to build bridges through dialogue and cooperation with strategic partners in this field.

For its part, the Working Group commended the UAE's advancements in legal, social, and economical fields, particularly those pertaining to climate action, sustainable development, women's empowerment, gender equality, economic and political empowerment, as well as its support for peaceful coexistence and interfaith dialogue. (ANI/WAM)

