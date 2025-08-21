UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys condolences over victims of bus collision

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 21 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan and conveyed its sincere condolences over victims of the traffic accident bus collision which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries in Herat province, western Afghanistan.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the people of Afghanistan over this tragedy, along with its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

At least 76 people, including 17 children, lost their lives in a devastating traffic accident in Herat province, making it one of the deadliest road tragedies in Afghanistan in recent years, Khaama Press reported.

The incident took place on the Herat ring road in Guzara district when a passenger vehicle carrying Afghan migrants returning from Iran collided with a cargo truck and a motorcycle, officials confirmed. The crash triggered a massive fire that quickly engulfed the passenger vehicle.

Khaama Press, citing Taliban-controlled Radio Television Afghanistan, reported that three people were injured in the accident. Local authorities stated that seventeen children were among those who perished in the flames.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the fire consumed the vehicle within minutes, severely hampering rescue operations. Efforts to recover bodies were hindered as the flames spread rapidly, Khaama Press reported.

This tragedy adds to a series of deadly road incidents in Afghanistan. Last year, more than 60 people died in two separate accidents on the Kandahar highway. (ANI/WAM)

