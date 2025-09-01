UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys condolences over victims of earthquake

Abu Dhabi [UAE] September 1 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan over the victims of an earthquake that struck the eastern part of the country, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the people of Afghanistan over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.(ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor