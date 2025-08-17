UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus crash
By ANI | Updated: August 17, 2025 22:55 IST2025-08-17T22:47:39+5:302025-08-17T22:55:04+5:30
Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 17 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and conveyed its sincere condolences over the victims of a passenger bus crash in the capital, Algiers, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and the brotherly Algerian people, along with its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)
