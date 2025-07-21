UAE expresses solidarity with Bangladesh, conveys condolences over victims of jet crash into school campus

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 21 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the People's Republic of Bangladesh and conveyed its sincere condolences over the victims of the Bangladesh Air Force jet that crashed into a school and college campus in the capital, Dhaka, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) extended its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and to the interim government and people of Bangladesh, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

