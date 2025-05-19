UAE expresses solidarity with Finland, Estonia; conveys condolences over victims of helicopter collision

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 19 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Finland and the Republic of Estonia, and conveyed its sincere condolences over the victims of the collision of two helicopters near Eura Airport, which resulted in several deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere condolences to the Republic of Finland and the Republic of Estonia, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy. (ANI/WAM)

