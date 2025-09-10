UAE expresses solidarity with Iraq, conveys condolences over victims of bridge collapse

Abu Dhabi [UAE] September 10 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Iraq over the victims of the collapse of a bridge under construction in Karbala Governorate, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Iraq over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

