UAE expresses solidarity with Kenya, conveys condolences over victims of heavy rainfall

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 4 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Kenya over the heavy rainfall that caused landslides in the west of the country, resulting in a number of deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Kenya over this tragedy. (ANI/WAM)

