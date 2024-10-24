UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines, conveys condolences over victims of tropical storm

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 24 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with the Republic of the Philippines, which sustained significant damage across several regions as a result of Tropical Storm Kristine, which led to a number of deaths and injuries, and severe damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government and people of the Philippines, and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

