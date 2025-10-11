UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines following two earthquakes in south of the country

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 11 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of the Philippines following the two earthquakes that struck the southern part of the country, resulting in a number of deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Philippines over this tragedy. (ANI/WAM)

