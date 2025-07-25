UAE expresses solidarity with Russia, expresses condolences over victims of plane crash

Sharjah [UAE], July 25 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Russian Federation over the victims of a civilian plane crash in the Amur region, in Russia's Far East, which resulted in the deaths of all passengers on board.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Russian Federation over this tragedy.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation over the victims of the plane crash.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Russian President. (ANI/WAM)

