UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea, offers condolences over flood victims
By ANI | Published: July 16, 2023 10:27 PM 2023-07-16T22:27:15+5:30 2023-07-16T22:30:21+5:30
Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 16 (ANI/WAM): The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with South Korea over the victims of the torrential rains and floods that resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the South Korean Government and people, as well as the families of victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)
