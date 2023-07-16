UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea, offers condolences over flood victims

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea, offers condolences over flood victims

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 16 (ANI/WAM): The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with South Korea over the victims of the torrential rains and floods that resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the South Korean Government and people, as well as the families of victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

