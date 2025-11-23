UAE expresses solidarity with Sri Lanka; conveys condolences over victims of landslide

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 23 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Sri Lanka over the victims of the landslide in the Central Province that resulted in several deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Sri Lanka over this tragedy. (ANI/WAM)

