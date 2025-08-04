UAE expresses solidarity with Vietnam, conveys condolences over victims of floods

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 4 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam over the dozens of deaths, injuries, and missing people which resulted from floods caused by heavy rainfall.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Vietnam, along with its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor