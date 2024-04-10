UAE: Facilities to host first Gulf Youth Games 100 per cent ready

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 10 (ANI/WAM): The Organising Committee of the first Gulf Youth Games has announced that all sports facilities in the five host Emirates Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Fujairah are fully prepared to host the event.

They have ensured the provision of all necessary requirements and equipment in coordination with the National Olympic Committee, the General Sports Authority, and sports councils.

The inaugural Gulf Youth Games will take place in the UAE from April 16 to May 2 and feature 3,500 male and female athletes from across the GCC competing in 25 individual and team sports under the theme "Our Gulf is One... Our Youth is Promising."

Abu Dhabi will host football, swimming, judo, track cycling, sailing, jiu-jitsu, and boxing competitions. Dubai hosts table tennis, athletics, volleyball, e-sports, athletic events for people of determination, and golf competitions.

In Sharjah, competitions will take place for basketball 3x3, handball, karate, chess, archery, equestrian events such as show jumping and dressage, and track cycling. Fujairah is the venue for taekwondo, fencing, and badminton competitions, while Ajman hosts triathlon competitions.

Nabil Ashour, Chairman of the Technical Committee of the first Gulf Youth Games "UAE 2024," emphasised the committee's dedication to fulfilling the needs of all GCC teams, including training venues, equipment, and amenities.

The historic hosting of the inaugural edition underscores the UAE's esteemed reputation in organising significant sporting events. Ashour confirmed that 99% of the stadiums and sports facilities designated to host official competitions have received approval, with only final steps remaining for full approval.

He highlighted that all sports facilities across the country are primed to host sporting events, and final approval serves as a measure to ensure their absolute readiness.

"All facilities are 100% ready to host various sporting events, but there are some facilities and stadiums that require additional special equipment because they will host specialized sports such as equestrian, archery and chess.

"These venues will undergo thorough assessments to ensure they are fully equipped and prepared for training sessions," Nabil Ashour added.

Furthermore, Nabil Ashour disclosed that the allocation of games across different regions of the country was determined through collaboration between the relevant federations and the organizing committee of the tournament. As an example, it was decided to host the jiu-jitsu events in Abu Dhabi, given its significance as the capital of this sport.

In Dubai, the spotlight will shine on padel competitions, while Sharjah will host the handball tournaments, reflecting the popularity of these sports in the Emirates.

As for the arrival dates of the participating teams, Nabil Ashour clarified that they will vary depending on the competition schedule. Each team is expected to arrive one day prior to the technical meeting preceding their respective games.

"To ensure seamless communication and coordination with government agencies, representatives from each emirate have been designated. Their role is to facilitate the provision of all necessary arrangements to ensure the comfort of all participating teams," he revealed.

Mohammed Bin Thaaloob Al Deri, President of the UAE Judo Federation, has approved the UAE judo national Team selection for both male and female juniors to attend a training camp in Kairouan, Tunisia. The selection of the judo team followed their participation in the third Mohammed Bin Hamad Al Sharqi Ramadan tournament organized by the Fujairah Martial Arts Club in collaboration with relevant sports federations during the holy month of Ramadan. This preparation aims to equip the team for upcoming international competitions in the Arab and Asian regions.

The list of players participating in the Kairouan camp, held during the period from April 12 to 22, include 16 male and female players: Ahmed Abdullah Zari, Muhammad Walid Al-Naqbi (Khorfakkan Club), Hamid Saeed Al-Shamsi, Ali Hassan Al-Marashdeh (Kalba Union), and Saif. Salem Al Hammadi (Fujairah Martial Arts Club), Mana Juma Abdul Rahman, Hamad Ahmed Khamis (Sharjah Sports Club), Mohammed Majid Al Shamsi (Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club), Asma Al Mesmari, Maha Jassim, Shouq Al Balushi, Salma Al Ansari, Noura Al Balushi, and Mahra Al-Yamhi, (Sharjah Women's Sports Club), Ghalia Khamis and Sarah Al-Zaabi (Fujairah Martial Arts Club), in addition to the technical and administrative staff.

The UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation has unveiled the roster of national team players gearing up for the inaugural Gulf Youth Games.

The technical staff has meticulously selected 12 male and female players to compete in the "Optimist" boat categories, specifically those born in 2010, as well as in the "Alka 4" and "Alka 6" categories. These categories will feature 12 races, with a total of 48 male and female athletes between the ages of 11 and 18, showcasing their skills from April 16-22.

The list, which was chosen in light of the participation of national clubs and academy teams in the national series (Emirates Sailing Champion 2024), included Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Abdul Rahman Al Bahri, Madiya Al Neyadi, Rashid Al Neyadi, Abdullah Al Zubaidi, Marwa Al Hammadi, Camelia Al Qubaisi, Mohammed Al Owais, and Abdullah Al Marzouqi. Al-Jaziya Al-Hammadi, Muhammad Ismail Al-Marzouqi, and Ali Ahmed Al-Marzouqi.

The UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation has expressed its readiness to host the modern sailing competitions scheduled for the upcoming tournament. They extend their best wishes for success and prosperity to the sports ambassadors representing the Emirates in the national team, aiming to maintain their shining presence and accomplishments across various platforms. The federation commended the outstanding results achieved by the Emirates sailing champions, highlighting their recent triumph in topping the sixteenth Arab Championship held in Kuwait.

Zuhair Labbat, the Technical Director of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, elaborated on the selection criteria for the team players, emphasizing that it was based on their performances in the national series of modern sailing (UAE Champion 2024). The selection process considered results from the first round held in Dubai, as well as the second round hosted by the Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club. These selections adhere strictly to the technical regulations and laws set forth by the UAE Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation.

Regarding the team's preparation for upcoming competitions, Labbat noted the diligent efforts of the technical staff in monitoring the clubs' activities, including training and participation. He affirmed that the preparation will continue in the coming days through a brief training camp, which will precede their participation in the upcoming eight competitions.

"To find out the latest technical preparations for the team, in addition to implementing a program of physical tests for the male and female players of the team participating in the tournament, in cooperation with the Sports Academies on April 14," he added.

Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, President of the UAE Archery Federation, has unveiled the selection of a comprehensive list comprising 28 talented male and female players. These athletes will represent the UAE in the inaugural Gulf Youth Games across various age categories, including under 15 years and under 18 years, in both compound bow and recurve competitions.

Expressing optimism, Al Kaabi emphasised the archery team's commitment to making a significant impact in the tournament.

Al Kaabi elaborated that the national team members have undergone recent preparations within their respective clubs to gear up for the tournament's rigorous competitions. Following the Eid holiday, they will convene for an internal camp to further hone their skills and strategize for success on the grand stage.

Al Kaabi expressed gratitude towards the National Olympic Committee for including archery in the Gulf Youth Games, recognising it as a significant step reflecting the game's growth across all GCC.

Highlighting the recent efforts, Al Kaabi mentioned that the federation has intensified preparations to host the competitions scheduled to take place in Sharjah.

"Including archery in the tournament's list of games, contributes to expanding its reach and increasing participation across GCC," he said.

He noted that GCC countries, alongside Egypt, Iraq, and Tunisia, are among the Arab nations most dedicated to the sport. The tournament presents a crucial opportunity for players to engage, gain experience, and assess their progress compared to other Gulf countries, especially in grassroots development.

Al Kaabi expressed optimism for the future of archery in the Emirates, citing the growing demand for the sport across all emirates. He attributed this success to the correct initial steps taken, leading to the current positive outcomes.

He reiterated the federation's primary objective: to prepare players effectively, nurture their talents through local tournaments, and ultimately groom them for international representation, aiming for the pinnacle of success with the preparation of future Olympic champions.

Major General Abdullah Al Sayed Al Hashemi, Vice President of the Emirates Golf Federation, has confirmed the ongoing serious preparations for the male and female golf teams gearing up for participation in the inaugural Gulf Youth Games.

Al Hashemi emphasised the commitment to the directives of Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Federation, and the Board of Directors, who oversee the progress of the preparations. Their goal is to ensure that all hosting requirements are met, aiming for success for the participants in the upcoming Gulf session, both in terms of organization and technical proficiency. These preparations commenced in January.

In addition to a comprehensive training programme, male and female national team players have actively participated in various local tournaments, as well as Gulf and Arab tournaments. This extensive participation has provided them with invaluable experience and bolstered their self-confidence, resulting in outstanding achievements by Emirati players.

The golf competitions are scheduled to take place from April 25 to 28. Coordination has been established with the National Olympic Committee and all Gulf golf federations, all of whom have expressed their readiness to participate in this historic event tailored for youth under 18 years old.

Al Hashemi outlined that the youth team comprises four players, with an equal number representing the women's team, all under 18 years old. These selections align with the regulations and system of the Gulf tournament. The technical committee of the federation will oversee and ensure the technical supervision of the golf competitions during the tournament, in accordance with the regulations set forth by the International Golf Federation.

The organising committee for the inaugural Gulf Youth Games has officially appointed Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Director of Technical and Sports Affairs at the National Olympic Committee, as the director of the UAE sports delegation for the tournament. This prestigious event will take place from April 16 to May 2, featuring the participation of 3,500 male and female athletes from all Gulf Cooperation Council countries, competing across 24 different individual and team sports, under the inspiring slogan "Our Gulf is One... Our Youth is Promising."

A meeting is scheduled to be held in Dubai on April 14, bringing together directors of delegations from GCC countries participating in the event. The purpose of this gathering is to meticulously oversee all developments pertaining to hosting sports facilities, accommodation arrangements, transportation logistics, and delegation reception protocols.

Expressing his deep pride and gratitude for the significant responsibility bestowed upon him by the organising committee, led by Fares Mohammed Al-Mutawa, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee and Vice-Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the tournament, Ahmed Al-Tayeb underscored the importance of effective management of the sports delegation, especially considering that the Gulf Youth Games is being hosted on UAE soil.

"This necessitates heightened efforts and ongoing coordination to ensure a swift and comprehensive response to meet all the needs of the Emirati delegation proudly representing the nation in this esteemed event." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor