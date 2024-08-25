UAE: Five training programs for students and professionals ahead of International Government Communication Forum

Sharjah [United Arab Emirates], August 25 (ANI/WAM): As the countdown begins to the 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 20TRA24), set to take place on September 4-5, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, in collaboration with strategic national and international partners, is rolling out five high-impact pre-forum training programmes to equip young students and professionals with advanced skill sets and broaden their knowledge through practical, real-world applications.

The 13th edition themed 'Agile Governments... Innovative Communication' is set to redefine the standards of excellence in government communication, driving transformative change in the sector. As part of this ambitious effort, the pre-forum training programmes will run from August 26 to September 5, covering a broad spectrum of critical topics in communication and media, exploring a wide range of advanced technologies, including AI and the Metaverse, while also focusing on developing essential skills for job market success, uncovering the secrets to building successful media projects, and mastering the art of creating engaging and credible content.

The workshops within the COMMS programme, held from August 26 to 29 at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, will cover a diverse range of topics to enhance participants' skills and knowledge.

Several members of the Academic Committee for Government Communication will lead key sessions: Dr. Sheren Mousa will conduct a workshop titled 'How to Start Your Media Project,' Dr. Ahmed Farouk will present 'The Quintet of Digital World Withdrawal and the Trilogy of Return,' Dr. Amr Abdelhamid will guide participants through 'Podcast Production for Government Communication Platforms,' and Dr. Rahima Aissani will focus on 'Mobile Journalism.'

Additionally, Dr. Elsayed Darwish Bakhit, a Government Communication Consultant, will offer his expertise in the 'How to Verify Fake News and Photos' workshop.

Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, also a member of the Academic Committee for Government Communication, will lead a workshop on 'Advanced Technology (Artificial Intelligence and Metaverse) and the Dynamic Human Skills (DHS) for the Arab Labour Market 2025.'

Finally, Dr. Mohammad Ayish will explore 'The Importance of Data in Government Communication.'

A series of specialised training sessions at Expo Centre Sharjah will target the development of future communication skills.

Among these is the highly anticipated 'Influencer Dynamics: Mastering Public Communication in the Digital Age,' organised in partnership with Forbes Middle East and GovCampus. From September 3 to 5, it will feature 24 intensive training sessions, including interactive lectures, dynamic group discussions, hands-on exercises, and immersive workshops.

Participants will gain deep, actionable insights into influencer strategies, advanced engagement techniques, and the critical legal and ethical frameworks that underpin effective digital influence.

The pre-forum activities also include the 'Universities Challenge,' held in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates University between 3rd to 5th September. It offers a high-stakes platform for students to showcase innovative ideas in government communication's digital content creation. Designed to ignite a spirit of innovation and drive collaboration between universities, the programme, led by Muhammad Omran, Media Professional at Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, is focused on cultivating the next generation of creative leaders and empowering youth to push the envelope in the field.

Scheduled from September 2 to 4, the AI Skills Camp (AISC), organised in partnership with the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) and led by Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, CEO of AIJRF, will empower participants with the know-how of AI applications in government communication. It will equip them with the essential skills to produce innovative projects and master the intricacies of digital content production, positioning them at the forefront of the industry.

The camp will host a team of distinguished experts, including Dr. Sherine Moussa, a consultant and academic trainer at AIJRF; Dr. Munira Mohammad Alrahmani, a certified trainer at AIJRF; and Fadi Rida an accredited trainer for AI services by Fonn Group.

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau's Training Department will organise the fifth training programme, a two-day workshop titled 'Design Thinking and the Innovation of Solutions,' scheduled for September 2-3.

Led by Ahmed Shahrouj, International Consultant and Trainer in Creativity and Institutional Innovation, Certified Innovation Evaluator from the Global Innovation Institute, the workshop will delve into the factors that shape creative ability and their role in institutional innovation, introducing participants to various innovator patterns and skills. It will employ a comprehensive mix of theoretical and practical tools to embed the concept of design thinking. (ANI/WAM)

