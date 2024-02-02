UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs discuss advancing bilateral cooperation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 2 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Diana Elena Mondino, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Argentine Republic, discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, over a phone call.

The two top diplomats also reviewed the progress of joint cooperation between the two nations in various fields, including economy, development, and trade.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's keenness to explore all available opportunities to strengthen cooperation ties with Argentina in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and supports their development goals. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor