UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed attends BRICS Plus Summit in Kazan

Kazan [Russia], October 25 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, attended the BRICS Plus Summit held as part of the BRICS Summit, held from 22nd to 24th October, 2024, in Kazan, Russia. The summit was inaugurated by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, with the participation of heads of state and government, ministers, and representatives from around 38 countries.

Beginning his speech at the BRICS Plus Summit, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and extended his thanks to President Vladimir Putin and the BRICS Russian Chairmanship for hosting this year's BRICS Summit.

The UAE top diplomat said, "We appreciate these efforts that seek to enhance international dialogue at a time when we need collective action to address global challenges and join hands to build a better world. Through the Russian Chairmanship of BRICS, a collective vision has emerged that boosts BRICS as a platform for international cooperation, not only to solve problems but also to chart a future course that ensures prosperity for the peoples of the world."

He added that BRICS is not limited to economic cooperation alone, but is a model for a partnership based on multidimensional cooperation. Through this platform, Sheikh Abdullah explained, nations can benefit from diverse experiences and achieve shared progress, adding that the UAE has always placed international cooperation at the core of its policies.

"The UAE believes that true partnerships are underpinned by shared interests and mutual respect, rather than narrow interests or temporary considerations," he went on to say.

He continued, "We are gathered here today with the Friends of BRICS to discuss ways of collective action to build a better, more stable tomorrow. Our world today faces unprecedented shifts affecting all countries, regardless of the size of their economies or geographic location, whether they are sudden economic shifts, accelerated climate change, increasing energy sector challenges, or the growing conflicts and wars."

Sheikh Abdullah added, "We are all called upon to act to find constructive, long-term solutions, which is the main drive behind our cooperation within the BRICS framework, a group that is committed to upholding the United Nations Charter and international legitimacy as the basis for international cooperation and multilateral action."

He also emphasised that ensuring worldwide peace and stability are maintained is the only way to build a global front capable of confronting shared challenges, noting that this is what can end the suffering of peoples and civilians in war zones and conflict areas and usher in a new phase of construction, progress, and prosperity. "Based on this principle, we call for an immediate and permanent end to the fighting in Gaza, the unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid to all civilians, and the initiation of a political process based on the two-state solution, peaceful coexistence, and relevant international legitimacy resolutions," Sheikh Abdullah remarked.

He added, "Similarly, we reiterate the importance of continuing to back all international efforts aimed at de-escalation in Lebanon, the immediate cessation of hostilities and Israeli aggressions, and addressing the humanitarian crisis. We condemn in the strongest terms violations of international law and UN Security Council resolutions."

Sheikh Abdullah outlined that one of the key discussion points at today's meeting is strengthening cooperation with the "Friends of BRICS" across various fields such as trade, investment, energy transition, sustainability, transport, and water and food security. This cooperation, he explained, "will enhance our ability to address global challenges more effectively and build a foundation for inclusive and sustainable economic growth".

He also noted that the UAE believes expanding cooperation with partners is an opportunity to develop innovative economic strategies that open new avenues for the exchange of expertise and experiences, ensuring mutual benefit.

Sheikh Abdullah said, "In today's world, multilateralism is not an option but a necessity. The challenges we face, whether economic, climatic, or social, cannot be tackled alone," adding that multilateralism is the foundation of stability and growth.

He affirmed that the UAE is ready to move forward in promoting this approach through cooperation with BRICS countries and friends.

He added, "My country recognises the key role that emerging and developing countries play in shaping the future of the global economy. In this context, we believe that countries of the Global South must be active and influential partners in making economic decisions.

The UAE, through its participation in BRICS activities and its close cooperation with its partners and friends, seeks to promote a collaborative and open approach, Sheikh Abdullah further explained. "We believe in the importance of building more partnerships and platforms for the exchange of knowledge and expertise that contribute to achieving our shared goals and driving sustainable development."

We will continue to support BRICS' plans for expansion and boosting positive engagement with friendly countries and global blocs, as we work to promote a sustainable institutional model that supports these reforms, Sheikh Abdullah explained.

In conclusion, His Highness thanked President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation for their warm reception and organisation, expressing his hope that the outcomes of the summit will mark an important step towards strengthening cooperation among BRICS countries.

Accompanying him at the BRICS Plus Summit were Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al-Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE's BRICS Sherpa; Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation; and Khamis Rashid Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Council for Diplomatic and Consular Affairs and the UAE's BRICS Sous Sherpa. (ANI/WAM)

