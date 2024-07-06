UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates UK Foreign Secretary, discusses bilateral relations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 6 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated David Lammy on the occasion of his appointment as the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his wishes to Secretary Lammy for success in his work, praising the historical relations between the two countries.

He also expressed his aspiration to work with Secretary Lammy to reinforce and develop these relations to achieve the mutual interests of the two countries and benefits their peoples. (ANI/WAM)

