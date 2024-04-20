UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Dutch Foreign Minister discuss current regional developments

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 20 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Hanke Bruins Slot, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, the dangerous developments in the Middle East and their repercussions on regional and international security and stability.

The two sides reviewed the paths of action to stop the escalation and calm the situation to prevent the expansion of tensions and instability in the region.

They also exchanged views on the aggravating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the importance of intensive, safe, and sustainable access of aid to civilians in the Strip.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan warned of the dangerous repercussions of the escalation of tensions on the security and stability of the region, reiterating the importance of exercising maximum restraint and resolving differences through dialogue and diplomatic channels.

He pointed out that the current situation in the Middle East requires collective efforts and positive cooperation aimed at consolidating the pillars of security and stability in the region and meeting the aspirations of its peoples for development and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Hanke Slot also discussed a number of issues of common interest related to strengthening the ties of cooperation and partnership between the two countries. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor