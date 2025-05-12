UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Ghana explore broader cooperation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 12 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, in Abu Dhabi today.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and ways to further develop them to serve mutual interests and support the prosperity of their peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah and Ablakwa also reviewed opportunities to boost joint cooperation in various vital sectors, including economy, trade, investment, and energy.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Ablakwa and highlighted the UAE's commitment to advancing cooperation with Ghana across broader and more diverse areas, supporting shared development goals and the prosperity of both peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Abdulla Murad Al Mandoos, UAE Ambassador to Ghana. (ANI/WAM)

