UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, John Kerry discuss climate change; preparations for COP28

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 1 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the National Higher Committee Overseeing Preparations for the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), met with John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah and Kerry reviewed the UAE-US cooperation on climate change, with the UAE's top diplomat briefing Kerry on the UAE's preparations to host this major global event in less than a month and the myriad opportunities available to enhance joint cooperation within the framework of COP28.

They also discussed climate change challenges and their impacts on international peace and security.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the UAE's keenness on establishing a distinguished and pioneering model of partnership with the United States in the field of climate change, based on the strategic relations binding the two friendly countries.

He pointed out that the UAE-US cooperation in the field of climate change has fructified into several qualitative initiatives and projects that support the efforts of the two countries to achieve sustainable economic growth and enhance global climate action.

Sheikh Abdullah noted that the UAE looks forward to achieving a qualitative leap in the global response to the impacts of climate change during its hosting of COP28, as part of an integrated approach based on inclusivity, innovation, and multilateral action, in support of the efforts being made to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President of COP28. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor