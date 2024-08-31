UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Spanish FM discuss enhancing bilateral relations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 31 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a phone call today with Jose Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain, discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries across various fields, including economic and trade sectors.

The two ministers also exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the ongoing growth and development of relations with the Kingdom of Spain, commending the commitment of both nations to strengthening these ties for the benefit of their mutual interests and peoples.

During the phone call, the two sides also discussed several regional and international issues, including developments in the Middle East. (ANI/WAM)

