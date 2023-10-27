UAE Foreign Minister, Belgian counterpart discuss de-escalation efforts

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 27 (ANI/WAM): UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions of the Kingdom of Belgium Hadja Lahbib.

The meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, touched on the latest developments in the Middle East region and efforts to end extremism, violence, escalating tension, and safeguard civilians.

The two sides reviewed mechanisms necessary to ensure the sustainability of the delivery of humanitarian and medical assistance to civilians, as part of the efforts being made to enhance the humanitarian response.

The UAE Foreign Minister and his Belgian counterpart exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East region and its security and humanitarian implications. They stressed the importance of coordinating regional and international efforts to protect civilians and intensifying efforts to restore regional security and stability.

Abdullah bin Zayed and Lahbib also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and cooperation across various sectors, including economic, trade, investment, and energy areas.

The meeting also covered cooperation in the field of environment and climate change as part of the UAE hosting of COP28 this year at Expo City Dubai.

The UAE Foreign Minister welcomed the visit of Lahbib, reiterating the UAE's interest in boosting joint cooperation with Belgium in all fields to achieve the two countries' common interests, support their development goals, and benefit their people. (ANI/WAM)

