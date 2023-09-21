UAE Foreign Minister meets number of counterparts on sidelines of UNGA78

New York [US], September 21 (ANI/WAM): UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met separately with a number of foreign ministers participating in the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York.

His Highness met with Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Djibouti; Arnoldo Ricardo André Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica; Ignazio Cassis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland; Eli Cohen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel; Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia; Ian Borg, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta; Elina Valtonen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland; Mariya Gabriel; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria; and Zheenbek Kulubaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The meetings touched on friendly relations and bilateral cooperation in various fields including economic, trade, cultural, investment, energy, tourism, education and food security.

The discussions also addressed several issues on the agenda of UNGA78, especially climate change, as well as regional and international issues of common concern.

The UAE Foreign Minister briefed his counterparts on the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) which will be held at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

In this regard, he reiterated that the UAE is looking forward to consolidating a sustainable international cooperation approach, leading to a qualitative shift in the climate file to ensure a better future for humanity.

Sheikh Abdullah pointed out that the UAE is keen to build sustainable partnerships with countries of the world based on trust, mutual respect and shared interests and is also eager to support all efforts to maintain and enhance regional and international peace and security.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations; and Mohamed Abushahab, Deputy Permanent Representative at the UAE's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. (ANI/WAM)

