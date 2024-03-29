UAE Foreign Minister meets with Italian Foreign Minister

Rome [Italy], March 29 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic, as part of his Working visit to Rome.

The two top diplomats discussed the friendship relations between the two countries and the potential for developing cooperation in consolidation of their strategic partnership in several fields, including the economic, commercial, investment, developmental, and energy sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the depth of relations between the two countries and their growth and development prospects, noting that the United Arab Emirates and the friendly Italian Republic share a common desire and will to strengthen their partnership and invest in all available resources to push the paths of cooperation towards broader horizons that support their plans to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

They also discussed the current developments in the region and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, stressing on the importance of the recent UN Security Council Resolution No. 2728, which calls for a ceasefire and an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's keenness to work with Italy and all friendly countries to end extremism, tension, and violence in the region. He pointed to the importance of concerted international efforts to protect the security and safety of all civilians and provide adequate humanitarian support to the Palestinian people to alleviate their suffering.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Abdulla Ali Al Saboosi, the UAE Ambassador to the Italian Republic. (ANI/WAM)

