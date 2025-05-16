UAE-France workshop advances global efforts in criminal asset confiscation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 16 (ANI/WAM): The General Secretariat of the UAE's National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organizations (NAMLCFTC) organised a technical workshop in collaboration with France's Agency for the Management and Recovery of Seized and Confiscated Assets (AGRASC).

The workshop was held in Abu Dhabi from 14th to 15th May.

The workshop brought together experts from the United Arab Emirates and the French Republic to exchange expertise and learn from leading global models in criminal asset confiscation. It aimed to enhance the effectiveness of national procedures and develop local systems in line with international best practices.

The sessions also focused on building institutional knowledge and operational models to strengthen national capabilities in tracing, freezing, and confiscating assets.

In his opening remarks, HHamid Al Zaabi, Secretary-General and Vice Chair of NAMLCFTC, welcomed the participants and thanked all those involved in organising the workshop. He stated, "Asset recovery achieves two critical strategic impacts: it deprives criminals of their illicit gains, and it redirects those resources towards institutions and systems that safeguard society and reinforce the state's resilience against financial threats."

He added, "In 2024, the UAE successfully confiscated criminal assets valued at AED 5.2 billionmore than double the amount recovered in the previous yearreflecting the growing effectiveness and maturity of our anti-financial crime system. This workshop represents another milestone toward building a smart, globally connected national response rooted in best practices for combating financial crime."

Al Zaabi emphasised that investing in training, developing national capacities, and fostering specialised expertise in financial crime prevention are key pillars of the UAE's AML/CFT/CPF framework. He noted that such workshops contribute to fostering a professional and sustainable work environment that supports national objectives and strengthens the UAE's position as a regional and global leader in fighting financial crime.

Vanessa Perree, Director of France's Agency for the Management and Recovery of Seized and Confiscated Assets, commented on the UAE's proactive approach, stating, "France is proud to partner with the UAE in supporting its efforts to build a robust infrastructure for asset confiscation and recovery. Asset recovery is not merely a technical measureit is a core element for combating high-level international targets, especially in drug trafficking, as well as strengthening international cooperation and reinforcing the principle of shared responsibility in countering organised and financial crime. This workshop is the first in a series with the next to take place in Paris or elsewhere in the EU area."

This initiative aligns with the strategic priorities of the current Financial Action Task Force (FATF) presidency, held by Mexico, which has placed asset recovery at the forefront of global efforts to combat financial crime.

The workshop agenda included four specialised sessions that addressed legal frameworks, mechanisms for seizing complex assets such as bank accounts, digital assets (including cryptocurrencies), and real estate, as well as administrative structures and international cooperation. Experts from both countries exchanged best practices and discussed practical steps for implementation within the UAE.

This initative is a result of the growing strategic partnership between the UAE and France in the fields of financial intelligence, law enforcement, and judicial cooperation. It builds on the outcomes of official UAE delegation visits to Paris in January and April 2025, which contributed to strengthening bilateral cooperation channels.

This coordination reflects the UAE's commitment to international standards on asset recovery, as highlighted in the country's National Risk Assessment, and underscores its ongoing efforts to support international collaboration in combating financial crime. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor