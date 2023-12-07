UAE: Fujairah, Rotterdam explore climate action cooperation

Dubai [UAE], December 7 (ANI/WAM): Aseela Al Mualla, Director of Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA), met Ahmed Aboutaleb, Mayor of Rotterdam, to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation and projects on various environmental issues.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of COP28 in Expo City Dubai, addressed environmental challenges and global trends towards transformation in the energy sector and other sectors with the aim of reducing the carbon footprint and achieving climate neutrality. The two sides stressed the necessity of developing proactive solutions to overcome these challenges within their joint projects.

FEA projects within the Emirate of Fujairah's Strategic Plan 2026 were also reviewed in light of efforts to address climate change in the Emirate of Fujairah.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides pledged to intensify and continue efforts and apply best practices to reach tangible results that culminate in the fruitful cooperation that has extended for eight years between the Emirate of Fujairah and Rotterdam.(ANI/WAM)

