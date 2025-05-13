UAE Gender Balance Council showcases national achievements at G20 Women's Empowerment Working Group Meeting

Dubai [UAE], May 13 (ANI/WAM): The UAE, represented by the UAE Gender Balance Council, participated in the second technical meeting of the G20 Women's Empowerment Working Group, held in South Africa on 8-9 May under the country's G20 Presidency.

The UAE delegation included Mouza Mohammed Al Ghuwais Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, and Maitha Al Hashimi, Director of Strategic Studies and Legislation.

The delegation highlighted key national initiatives aimed at advancing gender balance and promoting women's empowerment across sectors.

The Council's presentation focused on the UAE's success in three key areas: eliminating gender-based violence, strengthening the care economy, and expanding financial inclusion. The delegation also highlighted national strategies to increase women's representation in leadership roles.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, underscored the UAE's steadfast contributions to G20 discussions and the close alignment between the Working Group's priorities and the nation's women's empowerment agenda.

She emphasised that empowering women across sectors is a national objective, achieved through progressive legislation, institutional support, capacity-building programmes and ambitious targets. These measures have driven notable gains in women's leadership within government, business, technology and the green economy.

She also highlighted the value of international collaboration through platforms such as the G20 Women's Empowerment Working Group. Guided by H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Council remains committed to sharing its achievements and adopting global best practices.

"We are proud to share our success stories in care economy development, financial inclusion and women's leadership, while drawing on insights from global partners to build more equitable, prosperous societies," she said.

Speaking at the meeting, Mouza Al Suwaidi highlighted the UAE's efforts to advance women in leadership roles across all sectors. Backed by national policies and the strong support of the country's leadership, these initiatives have significantly increased women's representation in decision-making positions.

Today, women hold 50 percent of the seats in the Federal National Council and around one-third of cabinet positions. Their presence has also grown across the judiciary, diplomatic corps, and senior executive roles in both the public and private sectors. The implementation of the Equal Pay for Equal Work Law in 2018 has further strengthened the foundation for more women to move into top leadership positions.

Mouza Al Suwaidi reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to financial inclusion, underscoring the constitutional guarantees and Central Bank policies that ensure women have equal access to financial services.

"The UAE remains committed to advancing women's financial autonomy and participation in economic life," Al Suwaidi said. "Our Constitution and laws guarantee equal rights for women to own property, access credit, and participate in commercial activities."

She also highlighted the country's expanding care economy, supported by comprehensive laws and policies such as maternity and parental leave, remote work options, and the provision of on-site nurseries in government workplaces. In 2024, the UAE launched the Ministry of Family Affairs to further strengthen family stability, reinforcing the family's role as a cornerstone of both society and the economy.

In addition, she outlined the UAE's multi-layered approach to addressing gender-based violence, which includes robust legislation and protective frameworks to safeguard women's safety and well-being.

Concluding her remarks, Al Suwaidi said, "We value the platform the G20 provides to share knowledge, shape global dialogue, and drive collective action toward gender equality. The UAE looks forward to continuing this important partnershipwith all of youas we work toward a future where our daughters and sons enjoy equal rights, equal opportunities, and equal safety."

On the sidelines of the meeting, Mouza Al Suwaidi held discussions with several high-level officials to explore partnerships and exchange expertise in gender balance policy. Her engagements included meetings with Sindisiwe Chikunga, Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities in South Africa; Dr. Maimoona Al Khalil, Secretary-General of Saudi Arabia's Family Affairs Council; Anil Malik, Secretary at India's Ministry of Women and Child Development; Reinaldo Luther Yusak Lolong, Head of the Indonesian delegation; Leow Sui Lin, Director at Singapore's Ministry of Social and Family Development; and Wendy Teleki, Head of the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi). (ANI/WAM)

