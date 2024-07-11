UAE: Global Aerospace Summit set to fast-track greater investments for aviation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 11 (ANI/WAM): Representing the aerospace, aviation, space, and defence sectors, the premier thought leadership forum in UAE will aim to accelerate investments to drive greater sustainability, youth engagement and innovation for the industry.

The Summit is a CEO-led, critical meeting of the world's aerospace supply chain that brings together sector and government leaders at the highest level for strategy development and partnerships.

The two-day event will take place on 25-26 September at the St. Regis, Saadiyat Island Resort in the UAE capital - Abu Dhabi.

Since its first edition in 2012, the Global Aerospace Summit has solidified the UAE's position as a leading hub for aerospace, with the aviation industry becoming a major driver for economic growth.

The 2024 edition will centre on several objectives designed to drive the industry forward and address global aerospace concerns, exploring new ways to enhance technological and strategic capabilities, attract investment, strengthen domestic SMEs in the aerospace supply chain and emphasise environmental responsibility.

Panel sessions will focus on developing the country's defence industry system, investing in the region's thriving aviation sector, embracing environmental responsibility for a greener future and optimising airport infrastructure for future growth.

High-level speakers include Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security at the UAE Government, Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Chief Information Security Officer of Riyadh Airports, and Laila Odina, CEO of Riga International Airport.

With Abu Dhabi a hub for economic development, the summit will explore ways to build aerospace clusters and ecosystems, foster international partnerships, and invest in research and development to drive innovation and value across the UAE.

Other key themes include global business aviation trends, such as supersonic travel and sustainability initiatives, as well as critical issues in liquidity, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and supply chain resilience for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Alongside this, it will delve into advancements in space exploration and military space investments, the connectivity opportunity presented by satellite broadband, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, electric propulsion, hydrogen-powered aircraft, and more.

Inspiring and nurturing the next generation of aerospace leaders will be a primary focus for the event. The NextGen Leaders initiative will form a key part of the event, a programme that supports the UAE's Emiratisation objectives.

NextGen fosters talent development and magnifies the potential of the region's brightest minds. Through this platform, the Summit will close the gap between young talent and industry leaders, ensuring the right level of skills, knowledge and capabilities are transferred to the next generation of aerospace specialists. (ANI/WAM)

