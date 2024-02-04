UAE: Hamdan bin Zayed reaffirms EAD's commitment to efforts aimed at achieving food security

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 4 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), said that the UAE has taken a number of proactive measures to achieve food security, which he described as a "key issue of great importance".

He highlighted the keenness of the UAE's wise leadership, guided by the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to enhance the country's readiness to face various changes in the present and future, by monitoring the national stock of natural resources, investing in food technology, and building international partnerships to find and implement practical solutions that support the food and water sector and enhance the efforts made to meet the development requirements across various fields.

This came in Sheikh Hamdan's speech on the occasion of the UAE's 27th National Environment Day, which is marked annually on February 4th.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed reaffirmed the commitment of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to supporting the UAE's efforts to find practical solutions to future challenges to achieve sustainable food security, which is one of the key pillars for achieving sustainable development, managing resources efficiently, and ensuring the provision of food supplies for current and future generations.

At the conclusion of his speech, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed emphasised EAD's commitment to supporting the efforts made by the country to enhance the sustainability of the local product and achieve food security and the objectives of the National Strategy for Food Security, which seeks to make the UAE the best in the world in the global food security index by 2051, and develop a sustainable local production. (ANI/WAM)

