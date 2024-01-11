UAE: Hamdan bin Zayed reviews energy, water projects, initiatives in Al Dhafra Region

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 11 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, met with Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) at Nakheel Palace.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed energy and water projects and initiatives in Al Dhafra region, commending efforts to turbocharge the energy transition and boost economic, environmental and social sustainability in the emirate.

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the enhancements being made by the DoE to localise the energy sector, among many other vital topics related to the DoE's work. (ANI/WAM)

