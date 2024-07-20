UAE: Hamdan bin Zayed visits 20th Liwa Date Festival

Dubai [UAE], July 20 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has visited the 20th Liwa Date Festival, held in Al Dhafra Region until July 28, 2024.

Sheikh Hamdan underlined the event's role in highlighting the historical status of palms, protecting cultural heritage, and supporting sustainable development and food security.

He toured pavilions participating in the festival, which is organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and was briefed on the heritage activities and competitions for date farmers and producers.

Sheikh Hamdan lauded the organising efforts, and the effective participation of entities from public and private sectors to support the preservation of UAE's intangible heritage.

A number of officials accompanied Sheikh Hamdan during the tour. (ANI/WAM)

