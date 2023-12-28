UAE: Hatta Festival's inaugural edition features variety of popular creative workshops

Dubai [UAE], December 28 (ANI/WAM): The inaugural edition of the Hatta Festival has stirred a wave of anticipation and excitement among visitors of different age groups and interests, who are being drawn to a unique variety of creative and artistic workshops.

Spanning from workshops teaching ceramic and canvas painting, face painting, pottery painting, colourful sand art, and coffee art, to the intricate art of gift wrapping, the festival is offering families and children a unique opportunity to also delve into creativity, acquire new skills and explore their artistic passion.

A vibrant celebration of culture, sports and family entertainment in the heart of Dubai's picturesque mountain region, the festival runs until 31 December at Leem Lake in Hatta and the Hatta Wadi Hub. The inaugural event, organised by Brand in partnership with the Supreme Committee Overseeing Hatta Development, is the centrepiece of the third edition of the Dubai Destinations winter campaign.

Sara Mohammed, Member of the Hatta Festival's Organising Committee Representing Brand Dubai, said, that the workshops at the Hatta Festival are carefully curated to provide a diverse and inclusive experience for people of all ages.

"Our objective is to offer an inclusive opportunity for individuals of all ages to acquire diverse skills and techniques, all while relishing the festive atmosphere in Hatta. Positioned as a prominent winter destination and a key highlight of the latest #DubaiDestinations campaign, Hatta provides an ideal backdrop for visitors to enjoy the holidays and partake in a variety of engaging activities."

Sara Mohammed highlighted the remarkable turnout at the festival, which has drawn visitors of all nationalities and age groups. She also commended the fruitful collaboration with various organisers, which contributed to the success of the inaugural edition of the event.

The workshops, organised near Hatta Flow, are providing a scenic backdrop with Hatta's majestic mountains. The light projections onto the mountains are further creating a magical atmosphere for all participants. Within this captivating environment, a specially curated space has been dedicated to children's workshopsensuring not only a creatively stimulating experience but also a secure and enclosed haven for younger participants to unleash their imagination.

In the heart of festival, participants are delving into the world of pottery at a workshop conducted by Fatima Mohammed Al Balooshi, an Emirati artisan from Hatta. The workshop is inviting attendees to explore the intricate art of drawing and painting on pottery, creating unique and personalised ceramic masterpieces.

A cherished painting workshop has transformed the festival into a dynamic canvas, welcoming attendees to unleash their creativity and breathe life into their imagination on canvas. Set beneath the open sky and against the backdrop of Hatta's majestic landscapes, the atmosphere provides the perfect backdrop for artistic expression.

A crowd favourite among both kids and adults, a workshop by Medaf Art Studio has witnessed a flurry of artistic activity. Festival-goers are relishing the opportunity to paint mirrors, tote bags and canvases, creating personalised artworks that reflect their unique style and creativity.

A workshop by the Blue Door Cafe's has become a hub of creativity and botanical beauty at the festival. Led by Emirati Fatma Essa, attendees have been immersing themselves in the art of flower arranging, crafting stunning floral compositions that showcase both skill and artistic flair.

Against the picturesque backdrop of Hatta's mountains, thejamjar is also offering a mesmerising workshop on sand art. Participants are embracing the experience of creating intricate sand art reflecting the natural beauty of the surroundings.

Meanwhile, the talented young Emirati artist Shaikha Obaid, is leading a painting workshop, which has proven to be a hit among participants of all ages. The one-hour long workshop is allowing attendees to unleash their artistic flair on tote bags, creating vibrant and personalised masterpieces. Notably, even a group of elderly individuals enthusiastically joined in the creative fun last weekend.

Festival visitors also have the opportunity to engage in various experiences, such as learning how to prepare Matcha drinks. Led by the young Emirati, Maryam Al Mazmi, the workshop is allowing participants to not only savour authentic Japanese Matcha but also delve into the traditional art of its preparation using specialised Matcha tools.

For those with a passion for creating art on coffee, a specialised workshop is providing attendees with the opportunity to hone their latte art skills. This transformative experience allows participants to turn their coffee cups into canvases, crafting intricate and visually stunning designs.

The Hatta Festival also brings forth the ancient arts of weaving and needlework in a hands-on workshop. Emirati artist Shamma Al Marzouqi is imparting the craft of crafting intricate textile designs, reviving traditional crafts within a contemporary setting, and fostering a meaningful connection with heritage.

Festival visitors are also embarking on a journey of realistic portrait drawing through a workshop led by artist Khawla Abu Saleh. Attendees are honing their skills and bringing lifelike portraits to paper, utilising the workshop as a platform for artistic growth and expression.

As part of the festival activities, there is also an organised traditional embroidery workshop by Eman Khawaja. This two-hour immersive experience delves into the art of traditional embroidery, allowing participants to explore the rich cultural heritage embedded in each stitch.

In the festival's dedicated Kids Area, Gogo Village has emerged as a popular destination. Known for its presence in Al Quoz, Gogo Village is offering a vibrant and engaging space for children, seamlessly blending fun and learning.

The area has become a favourite among young festival-goers, creating lasting memories through a diverse range of activities.

The Hatta Festival's workshop lineup continues to inspire and engage attendees of all ages, fostering a sense of community and celebration of creative expression. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor