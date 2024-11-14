UAE hosts global cyber diplomacy training programme for women

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 14 (ANI/WAM): The General Women's Union (GWU), in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union and the UAE Cybersecurity Council, on Wednesday wrapped up a two-day international training programme aimed at empowering women in cybersecurity governance and diplomacy.

The programme, held at GWU's headquarters, was held under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

The 'International Programme for Training Women Trainers in the Arab Region and the World' brought together women participants from 22 countries across the Arab region and beyond.

The initiative targeted female policymakers in cybersecurity, professionals involved in peace and security initiatives, and women in technical fields seeking to broaden their skills to transition into strategic roles in cybersecurity policy and cyber diplomacy.

Through theoretical and hands-on training, the programme provided essential tools and facilitation techniques to equip women with the knowledge needed to become trainers and leaders in national cybersecurity governance.

Topics covered included an overview of current cybersecurity threats, the implications of AI risks, and guidelines on national resilience strategies addressing legal, regulatory, and technical dimensions.

Participants also gained insights into developing national cybersecurity strategies, engaging key stakeholders, and understanding the international landscape of cyber diplomacy. The programme reviewed ongoing UN discussions on cybersecurity and explored global standards for state conduct in cyberspace.

Noura Al Suwaidi, GWU's Secretary-General, highlighted the UAE's leading role in cybersecurity at regional and global levels, stressing the importance of empowering women in technology and policy to build a secure digital environment that protects national achievements. She attributed this progress to the UAE's visionary leadership and the support of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.

Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, commended the programme's success, calling it a milestone in the shared mission to empower women in cybersecurity. He thanked Sheikha Fatima for her unwavering support and emphasised that her guidance continues to drive advancements in the field. (ANI/WAM)

