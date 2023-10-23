UAE humanitarian team distributes food baskets to residents of Chadian city of Amdjarass

Dubai [UAE], October 23 (ANI/WAM): The UAE humanitarian team in the Chadian city of Amdjarass continues its efforts to assess the needs of Sudanese refugees and the local community through field visits to villages and towns surrounding the city.

The Emirati team in Chad distributed 200 food baskets to several villages affiliated with Amdjarass city, including basic food items.

The Emirati team includes the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and the Office for the Coordination of Foreign Aid.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the assistance, which they said would help them to cope with the difficult circumstances they are facing. (ANI/WAM)

