UAE Humanitarian Team reopens three schools in Chad after renovations

Amdjarass [Chad], November 28 (ANI/WAM): The UAE humanitarian team based in Amdjarass, Chad, inaugurated three newly renovated, rehabilitated, and furnished schools today.

This initiative falls within the UAE's broader humanitarian efforts to ensure the continuity of students' education, enhance the quality of education, and contribute to improving the educational system in Chad.

The opening ceremony, attended by Ahmed Hussein, Governor of the Ennedi Est Region, and representatives from the UAE humanitarian team, included the distribution of school bags and gifts to the students.

The UAE team comprises members of the Emirates Red Crescent, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works.

In his address at the ceremony, Governor Hussein commended the UAE's significant efforts to support the educational process in Chad. He highlighted the UAE's contributions to various humanitarian projects, including well digging, hospital construction, school maintenance and renovation, provision of educational equipment, and the supply of school bags to students at various educational levels.

Governor Hussein expressed his gratitude to the UAE, its wise leadership, and the UAE humanitarian team present in Chad for their unwavering efforts in assisting the region's residents and addressing their essential livelihood needs.

Mohamed Idriss, the representative of the Ministry of National Education and Civic Promotion in Amdjarass, emphasised the positive impact of the school renovations on providing a suitable learning environment for students. He noted that the schools serve approximately 600 students.

Idriss commended the UAE humanitarian institutions for their services in equipping, maintaining, and preparing educational facilities at various levels. He also praised their efforts in creating an effective educational environment that fosters positive educational outcomes for the well-being of Chadian children.

Local residents expressed their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the UAE for its unwavering commitment to facilitating their lives and working towards the return of their children to their educational journey. (ANI/WAM)

