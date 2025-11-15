UAE: IAF contingent comprising Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, Tejas fighters arrives for Dubai Air Show

Dubai [UAE], November 15 : The Indian Air Force contingent comprising of the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and Tejas fighters landed at Al Maktoum Airbase for the Dubai Air Show, the Indian Air Force Media Co-ordination Centre (IAF-MCC) shared on Saturday.

The event will take place from November 17-21 and will see participation from over 100 Air Forces and is aimed at enhancing interoperability, operational edge, and foster military as well as business cooperation, the IAF-MCC said.

The Indian Air Force's renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) was formed in 1996 and is among the very few nine-aircraft aerobatics teams in the world, and the only one in Asia.

This one of a kind team has carried out more than 500 displays in India, besides showcasing the professionalism of the Indian Air force in Air Shows abroad in China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore and UAE.

The team has enthralled many spectators in India as well as abroad flying the Hawk Mk 132 aircraft.

The Team's displays involve a seamless fusion of individual skills, teamwork and meticulous planning. Stunning formation loops and barrel rolls to gravity-defying crossovers, their performances push the limits of aerial artistry.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, popularly known as SKAT, inherits the motto "Sadaiva Sarvottam" with ease, aptly describing the adage "Always the Best".

As per the official website of Dubai Air Show, it began in 1986, as Arab Air, bringing together aviation professionals at the Dubai World Trade Centre. From its first edition with 200 exhibitors and 25 aircraft, it has expanded into a global aerospace platform, shaping the industry's future.

The website noted that as of now, the Dubai Airshow hosts over 1,500 exhibitors, 148,000+ attendees, over 200 aircraft on display and multiple show features and conference tracks featuring insights from 350+ industry leaders.

