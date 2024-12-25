UAE ideal destination for organising world's most prestigious golf tournaments: DP World Tour ME Director

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 25 (ANI/WAM): Tom Phillips, Director of the Middle East at DP World Tour, who is responsible for the development of the men's professional golf tour across the region, said that the UAE is an ideal destination for organising and hosting the world's most prestigious golf tournaments, most notably the DP World Tour, which sees the participation of an elite group of players from around the world.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Phillips said, "As the UAE prepares to host five prestigious international tournaments, including three Rolex Series events, the final qualifying rounds in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and the 'Team Cup' commencing at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from January 10 to 12, the successful staging of these major golf events is a testament to the strong and productive collaboration between golf stakeholders and the global tour."

The Emirates Golf Club will also host the Hero Dubai Desert Classic from January 16 to 19, 2025.

Phillips pointed out that the 'Team Cup' tournament will be the highlight as it brings together a team from the European continent and a team from Great Britain and Ireland and is the best opportunity to prepare for the Ryder Cup in New York City, USA.

Addressing audience attendance at DP World Tour events and all golf tournaments across the UAE, Phillips highlighted a significant increase in spectator numbers, encompassing diverse demographics and nationalities.

He highlighted the ongoing cooperation with the Emirates Golf Federation, which, he said, is the cornerstone of the game's growth and expansion at the national level. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor