UAE: IHC announces formation of Rorix Holdings finance and trade facilitation company

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 5 (ANI/WAM): International Holding Company (ADX), the global diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, has formed Rorix Holdings, a groundbreaking global finance and trade facilitation company focused on financial services, trade finance, advisory, commodities and trade insurance sectors.

The strategic move will lead to more inclusive economic development by serving as an entry point through the UAE for local, regional and global businesses to access new markets.

The formation of Rorix Holdings underscores IHC's commitment to supporting the UAE's economic diversification through strategic investments and initiatives that drive innovation, growth, and sustainable development.

By offering comprehensive services and cutting-edge solutions, Rorix Holdings aims to accelerate trade volumes, attract foreign investment, and foster economic partnerships that will promote sustainable growth across multiple sectors. This transformative project will shape the future of international trade and reinforce the UAE's role as a key player in the global economy.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said, "As the UAE expands its market access through its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) strategy, Rorix Holdings will leverage the latest technologies and trade solutions to empower businesses of all sizes to thrive in the international marketplace. Rorix Holdings will also play a crucial role in realizing the UAE's vision in facilitating seamless trade across borders and will serve as a crucial enabler for traders, service companies, entrepreneurs, and SMEs seeking new markets."

The launch of Rorix Holdings comes at a pivotal time when businesses worldwide are seeking comprehensive support to navigate complexities of international flow of trade. Rorix Holdings will engage in strategic partnerships and alliances with numerous UAE and international stakeholders in areas such as trading, financial services, commodities, logistics and distribution. (ANI/WAM)

