UAE-India cultural dialogue brings together India's art, music and design icons

New Delhi [India], October 29 : The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, in collaboration with Teamwork Arts, hosted a UAE-India Cultural Roundtable that brought together some of India's most celebrated figures from the worlds of art, design, and performance to reflect on the deepening creative partnership between the UAE and India, the UAE Embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

As per the statement, the event was hosted by UAE's Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, and Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts. The event convened eminent voices from India's cultural landscape, including actor Adil Hussain; Kathak dancer and choreographer Aditi Mangaldas; Founding Director of Museo Camera, Aditya Arya; author Kishwar Desai; folk singer Malini Awasthy; and bass guitarist Rahul Ram.

The dialogue focused on the India House concept, a forthcoming cultural platform in the UAE designed to showcase India's artistic heritage and contemporary creativity. Participants reflected on how the initiative would deepen cultural ties between the UAE and India while further showcasing Indian arts and culture on the global stage, the statement said.

Ambassador Alshaali remarked, "Culture connects people in ways that transcend borders and politics. The UAE believes that India House will bring that connection to life, creating opportunities for artists and audiences to meet, share, and collaborate. Beyond its physical space, India House is envisioned would as a symbol of the creative spirit that unites our two nations, a space where tradition meets innovation, and where cultural dialogue continues to strengthen our friendship and mutual understanding."

The statement underscored how the roundtable reaffirmed the shared commitment of the UAE and India to promote cultural understanding as a cornerstone of their partnership, not only as a celebration of heritage, but also as an investment in a future defined by creativity, cooperation, and shared values.

