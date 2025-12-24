UAE inks agreement to support people of Sudan in healthcare with International Medical Corps - UK

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 24 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Aid Agency has signed a cooperation agreement with International Medical Corps-UK to support the provision of healthcare to Sudanese people affected by the recent spurt in internecine violence. The agreement pertains specifically to a project implemented by the Medical Corps titled "Emergency Response to the Crisis in Sudan".

According to the agreement, the UAE Aid Agency will contribute USD 2,000,000 to the project.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation in the presence of Tareq Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency. It was signed by Rashid Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Logistics at the UAE Aid Agency, and David Eastman, Managing Director of International Medical Corps-UK.

The agreement aims to reduce morbidity and mortality among conflict-affected populations following the recent escalation through the deployment of mobile health and nutrition teams.

Speaking on the significance of the agreement, Al Ameri said the recent escalation of conflict necessitated immediate medical intervention, as it resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, mostly women-headed households, unaccompanied children, and survivors of violence.

"This marks the continuation of the UAE's concerted efforts to improve the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan, for which the country has so far spent USD 784 million since the beginning of the conflict two and a half years ago," he said.

On his part, Eastman stated, "The needs in Sudan and its neighbouring countries are immense, and for families affected by years of conflict, access to basic healthcare can be a matter of survival. International Medical Corps values its partnership with the UAE Aid Agency to support vulnerable communities impacted by the recent conflict. Having worked in Sudan for two decades, International Medical Corps remains committed to providing principled, life-saving health services in close coordination with authorities and humanitarian partners."

As part of the project, International Medical Corps will deploy three Mobile Health and Nutrition Teams, including one managed by a local partner, to provide outpatient consultations, maternal and child health services, immunisation, nutrition screening and treatment, and community outreach for disease prevention and malnutrition case finding.

The project will also strengthen referral pathways for emergency obstetric and GBV care, supply essential medicines and nutrition commodities, and provide safe water through trucking to IDP settlements, prioritising female- and child-headed households.

In addition, hygiene and dignity kits, kitchen sets, blankets, and other essential household items will be distributed to the most vulnerable displaced families to improve living conditions and restore dignity amid ongoing displacement. (ANI/WAM)

