UAE, Iran strengthening parliamentary cooperation

Geneva [Switzerland], October 13 (ANI/WAM): Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) has met with Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on the sidelines of the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly meetings in Geneva, Switzerland.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary relations between the FNC and the Iranian Consultative Assembly, emphasising the importance of establishing a parliamentary friendship committee between the two councils to exchange expertise and parliamentary practices. They highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in coordinating positions and bringing closer perspectives on various issues and topics of mutual interest.

The meeting also touched on the recent visit of the Iranian Speaker to the UAE and its impact on enhancing parliamentary and bilateral relations between the UAE and Iran in various fields, particularly in the economic sector.

The two top parliamentarians reviewed several issues of mutual concern, including key topics on the agenda of the 149th IPU Assembly and the 214th Governing Council session. Both emphasised the role of the IPU in supporting global development, peace, and stability programmes to ensure the well-being and prosperity of the world's people.

Ghobash also reiterated the UAE's consistent approach of cooperation and partnership with countries worldwide to achieve peace, development, and progress for the world's peoples, stressing the importance of positive dialogue between regional countries to achieve stability and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor