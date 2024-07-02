UAE: Jawaher Al Qasimi launches Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation to protect vulnerable children worldwide

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 2 (ANI/WAM): Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, has announced the launch of the 'Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation' during a live call on the 'Direct Line' programme on Sharjah Radio.

The independent global humanitarian foundation, based in Sharjah, is dedicated to protecting and safeguarding children worldwide, especially those affected by conflicts, natural disasters and poverty.

Sheikha Jawaher highlighted the foundation's profound purpose as a tribute to Sheikh Khalid's enduring legacy. It embodies the collective visionary commitment of Sheikha Jawaher and the late Sheikh Khalid to fostering a safer world for children affected by conflict, reflecting their unwavering dedication to humanitarian causes.

She stated that the foundation will collaborate with local entities and communities while partnering with global humanitarian organisations to ensure and protect children's rights in vulnerable communities around the world.

Sheikha Jawaher outlined the key children's rights that the newly launched foundation aims to secure.

This includes the right to identity by ensuring every child is registered and possesses a birth certificate and other necessary documents, the right to quality education to prepare them for the future, the right to high-quality healthcare, the right to family and community care and support, and the right to express their talents and passions.

By addressing these fundamental rights, the foundation is committed to empowering and protecting children and fostering personal growth during childhood.

She explained that protecting these rights would reduce risks such as poverty, illiteracy, exploitation, forced labour, child trafficking, injustice, isolation, and oppression. The foundation is implementing a comprehensive strategy encompassing three main pillars: prevention, involving community awareness and development programmes and projects; support, focusing on caring for and safeguarding children in need; and partnerships, building a global network of collaborations.

In its initial three-year phase, the foundation will concentrate its efforts on regions from the global south which will allow the foundation to thoroughly assess the needs and challenges faced by children in these regions.

As the foundation gains a deeper understanding through continuous monitoring and evaluation, it will gradually expand its scope to include new regions and communities in need of support. This phased expansion ensures that the foundation's resources are allocated effectively and that its interventions have a meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of children worldwide.

Sheikha Jawaher explained the rationale behind prioritising global children's rights and challenges, saying, "The strong sense of community and social support in Sharjah has demonstrated the role a cohesive society plays in realising aspirations and dreams across all spheres. This understanding of our collective responsibility towards one another serves as a driving force, as we firmly believe that the betterment of the world begins with the enhancement and unity of communities. A cohesive community forms the cornerstone for stability, progress, and the cultivation of noble ambitions, values, and principles; unlocking the full potential of humanity."

"Communities flourish when families are resilient and united, ensuring every member, especially children, feels profoundly safe and secure. A child at risk undermines community resilience, while a nurtured, protected child enriches it. Guided by the directives of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation is committed to translating this vision into tangible action."

She continued, "Children's issues have become some of the most pressing humanitarian concerns, deeply troubling our collective conscience, especially in the face of escalating conflicts, displacement, poverty, and lack of access to essential services, leading to rights violations. Childhood represents a time of innocence, requiring unwavering love, care, and protection. When we embrace and support a child, it is akin to embracing the entire world - for saving one child means safeguarding entire communities and, by extension, the future of humanity. Children are the embodiment of hope, the leaders and innovators who will shape tomorrow's economies, development, culture, science, and arts. If they face dangers and adversity, the world's future is put at risk. Conversely, our aspirations for a brighter tomorrow remain high when children receive the care, nurturing, and opportunities they deserve."

Discussing the foundation's strategy, Sheikha Jawaher explained that the foundation will work with various actors in the respective field to support policies and address gaps to better assure and protect the inherent rights of children. The foundation will also support the efforts and capabilities working to combat child exploitation and rights violations. This includes supporting victims and strengthening the efforts of those on the frontlines of this critical issue. Additionally, the foundation will work with NGO's to conduct research and engage in raising awareness of children's inherent rights. (ANI/WAM)

