UAE: Jawaher Al Qasimi recognises female athletes' achievements

Dubai [UAE], July 21 (ANI/WAM): Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, the Wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairwoman of the Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation, has confirmed that there has been a significant transformation in the approach to developing female athletes and elevating the standards of women's sports.

This integrated model has played a pivotal role in nurturing women's talents and preparing them to achieve even greater success with boundless aspirations.

Sheikha Jawaher's statement coincided with the conclusion of the 2023/2024 sports season for the Sharjah Women's Sports Club. The club achieved remarkable success this season, surpassing its previous performance. The total number of medals won increased dramatically, reaching 533 coloured medals, which is 198 more than the previous season's total of 335 medals. The achievements comprised 172 gold medals, 181 silver medals, and 180 bronze medals.

Sheikha Jawaher emphasised the Sharjah leadership's commitment to supporting the athletic abilities of Emirati women. This approach is supported by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who prioritises the needs of women in the sports sector. The focus is on providing an environment that fosters continued achievement while respecting privacy, and supports women's sporting and social roles. This effort aims to invest significant resources in promoting a healthy lifestyle and enhancing achievements in this area.

This accomplishment is seen as a tangible result of the Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation and the Sharjah Women's Sports Club's efforts to promote women's sports. It demonstrates the club's dedication to achieving success at both local and international levels, and proves that the sports teams are prepared to overcome challenges and compete fairly in tournaments.

The club's impressive achievements were the direct result of meticulous planning and thorough work executed by the technical and administrative staff before each game. The management has implemented comprehensive programs to improve the players' athletic abilities and ensure their readiness to compete in tournaments, utilizing both internal and external training as well as preparation camps.

During the season, the club launched several initiatives that contributed to achieving these impressive results, the most important of which was providing specialized sports equipment and equipment, raising the budget allocated to the camps, and ensuring participation in foreign tournaments, in addition to the governance of the training programs supervised by the organization's planning and technical follow-up department, these development initiatives have had a positive impact on the overall performance of the season's events. (ANI/WAM)

