UAE: Jebel Ali Port operations continue normally, says DP World

Dubai [UAE], April 17 (ANI/WAM): DP World affirmed that port operations are continuing normally at Jebel Ali despite the recent adverse weather conditions, and all terminals and gates remain open.

In a statement today, DP World said that while some minor delays are possible due to road congestion, work is underway to minimise disruptions and expect a return to normal operations within 24 hours. (ANI/WAM)

